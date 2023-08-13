Watch Now
'Barbie' has legs: Greta Gerwig's film tops box office again and gives industry a midsummer surge

Chris Pizzello/AP
The marquee of the Los Feliz Theatre features the films "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer," Friday, July 28, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Posted at 4:31 PM, Aug 13, 2023
LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Barbie” is cruising atop the box office. Studio estimates Sunday said director Greta Gerwig’s film phenomenon remained a runaway No. 1 in its fourth week, bringing in $33.7 million.

The Margot Robbie-led and produced film from Warner Bros. surpassed $500 million in North America overall, a week after it crossed the $1 billion mark globally — a record for a female director.

Director Christopher Nolan's “Oppenheimer” also remained strong in its fourth week, earning $18.8 million to take the No. 2 spot.

The top pair had thin competition. The week’s top new release, “The Last Voyage of the Demeter,” finished fifth with a $6.5 million opening weekend.

