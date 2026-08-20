Barn fire in Anderson County under investigation; crews battle flames for hours

ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX News) — A large barn fire in Anderson County kept firefighters on scene for several hours late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

According to the Anderson County Fire Protection District, crews were dispatched shortly after 11 p.m. to a fully involved barn fire on Tyrone Main.

Firefighters worked through the night to bring the fire under control and complete overhaul operations, remaining on scene until nearly 4:30 a.m.

Lawrenceburg Fire and Rescue responded to provide mutual aid, with crews from both departments working together throughout the incident. The Lexington Fire Department's Arson Investigators Unit was also called to assist with the investigation.

Officials have not released information about what caused the fire or whether anyone was injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.