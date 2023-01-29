Barricade situation at juvenile detention center in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky State Police are investigating a barricade situation that occurred at the Warren Juvenile Detention Center on Saturday night around 6:30.

According to police, three juveniles in custody attacked a youth worker, then barricaded themselves inside an office by blocking the door with a cabinet.

The Department of Juvenile Justice immediately contacted the KSP and the Warren County Regional Jail's Critical Emergency Response Team for backup.

The juveniles involved in the investigation are 16 years old and are committed on charges of murder, robbery first degree, and trafficking.

As a result of the incident, the facility is operating under controlled confinement.