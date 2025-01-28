250LEX Top 25! Lexington High School basketball players

This week marks Basketball Week in Lexington, a part of the year-long 250 Lex celebration, highlighting the city's rich basketball tradition.

A select group of voters has been tasked with identifying the top 25 basketball players to ever emerge from Lexington, blending the achievements of both boys and girls. The countdown begins tonight, starting with number 25 and culminating with the announcement of the top player on Friday.

Kicking off the list at number 25 is Chelsea Chowning, a Lexington Catholic graduate from the Class of 2003. Chowning was a Miss Basketball runner-up and played a pivotal role in leading the Knights to three Final Four appearances in her high school career. She was named MVP during her sophomore year when her team won the state title.

Following Chowning at number 24 is Leslie Nichols, a 1982 Henry Clay grad who led the Blue Devils to the Sweet 16 her Senior season. She went on to score 1,797 career points at the University of Kentucky. Nichols has also been inducted to the KHSAA, UK Athletics and Lexington African American Sports Hall of Fames.

At number 23 is Sarah Beth Barnette from Lexington Christian Academy, who won the Miss Basketball and Gatorade Player of the Year awards in 2010. Averaging 24 points, 8 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 assists, and 2 blocks per game, Barnette played at the University of Kentucky before transferring.

The countdown rounds out with Joe Hamilton and George Wilson from the former Old Dunbar High School. Hamilton was an All-State guard who led Dunbar to consecutive state tournament appearances in 1965 and 1966. Wilson, a center, faced off against legendary player Wes Unseld in the 1963 Sweet Sixteen, finishing as the runner-up.

Stay tuned as the countdown continues throughout the week, celebrating the exceptional talent that has come out of Lexington’s basketball scene.

