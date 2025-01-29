250LEX Top 25! Lexington high school basketball players 20-16

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — This week marks Basketball Week in Lexington, a part of the year-long 250 LEX celebration, highlighting the city's rich basketball tradition.

A select group of voters has been tasked with identifying the top 25 basketball players to ever emerge from Lexington, blending the achievements of both boys and girls. The countdown began Monday night, unveiling numbers 25-21. Here are the next five on the list:

Out of Lafayette high school, Lea Wise Prewitt lands at number 20. Prewitt was a first team all-state player in 1978 and 1979. She helped lead the Generals to two consecutive state tournament appearances, including runner up in the 1979 state title game.

At number 19 is Bebe Croley, a product out of Henry Clay high school. She was a parade All-American and earned first team all-state honors in 1984.

LCA's Kyle Rhode grabs the 18th spot recently graduating in 2019. Rhode helped lead the eagles to three straight district championships and one all-a state championship in 2018. He is also the all-time scoring leader at LCA and the second in the city of Lexington, two points shy of 2,500.

Our last two at 17 and 16 were teammates out of Dunbar high school. Cameron Mills lands the 17th spot, a two-time all-state selection, averaging 14.7 points per game his senior season. Mills scored 1,690 points in his career, helping lead the Bulldogs to the state title game both his junior and senior seasons.

At number 16, Mills' teammate Darnell Burton, also help lead Dunbar to state runner up in 1993. He held the scoring record at Dunbar until 2017 with nearly 2,200 points.

Stay tuned as the countdown continues throughout the week, celebrating the exceptional talent that has come out of Lexington’s basketball scene.