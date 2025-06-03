'Cheers to 250Lex: It's Showtime' event to feature musical fashion show

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Organizers released information on the "Cheers to 250Lex: It's Showtime" event on June 13 at the Central Bank Center in celebration of Lexington's 250th anniversary.

“Here in Lexington, we are known for many things – we’ve got a lot to celebrate,” Mayor Linda Gorton said. "‘Cheers to 250Lex: It’s Showtime’ is the perfect way to celebrate everything that makes Lexington so special.”

The event, organizers announced, will feature moments of choreography, music, fashion, and more that will highlight the city.

“Prepare for a Broadway-style, energizing, and exclusive production of Lexington’s fashion and music by Uniqueness Unlimited Productions & Entertainment Studio," 250Lex Co-Chair Dr. Eunice Beatty said. "This entertaining show salutes Lexington’s 250th birthday with a double stage, lighted runway, vocalist, live band, talented models, and a few surprise moments.”

In addition, the event will feature a musical choreographed fashion show that will include singing and dancing, and will highlight city landmarks.

The event will take place from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on June 13 and doors will open at 6 p.m.

Those interested can purchase tickets here and additional details can be found on 250lex.com.

