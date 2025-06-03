Community invited to celebrate Lexington at 'Big Ass Bourbon Tasting' event

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — LexLive is set to host the "Big Ass Bourbon Tasting" event on June 11 and the community is invited to participate in the celebration of Lexington's 250th anniversary.

"Lexington is located right in the heart of bourbon country, and we can’t celebrate our 250th anniversary without bourbon,” Mayor Linda Gorton said today. “Bourbon is more than a drink here in the Commonwealth – it’s a part of our history, woven throughout Lexington’s 250-year-old story.”

According to a release, the celebration will feature a bourbon flight for participants, along with food, live music by Honeychild, giveaways and more.

“At Big Ass Fans we do everything BIG and bold, which is why we decided to be the title sponsor of The Big Ass bourbon tasting event! We are even prouder to celebrate Lexington’s 250th anniversary, where we have accomplished so much in a small amount of time," Big Ass Fans spokesperson Michelle Moore said. "In just 10 generations, Lexington has become known for the world’s best bourbon, the world’s best horses, the world’s best athletes and the world’s best ceiling fans! Cheers to many more years of growth and success!”

The event, organizers noted, will feature four bourbons: LF Heritage Distilling, Bespoken Spirits, Maker’s Mark, and RD One Spirits.

According to organizers the event will take place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at LexLive, located at 301 South Broadway.

Tickets are available here and more information can be found on 250Lex.com.