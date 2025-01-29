List of top 25 Lexington high school basketball players revealed daily

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — LEX 18 is highlighting the top 25 Lexington high school basketball players during 250Lex Week. Each player will be named in groups of five on a daily basis until the top five players are revealed on Friday.

Here's the list of the top 25 Lexington high school basketball players as revealed on Monday and Tuesday:

Revealed Tuesday, Jan. 28:

16.Darnell Burton

17. Cameron Mills

18. Kyle Rode

19. Bebe Croley

20. Lea Wise Prewitt

Revealed Monday, Jan. 27:

21. George Wilson

22. Joe Hamilton

23. Sarah Beth Barnett

24. Leslie Nichols

25. Chelsea Chowning

