List of top 25 Lexington high school basketball players revealed daily

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — LEX 18 is highlighting the top 25 Lexington high school basketball players during 250Lex Week. Each player will be named in groups of five on a daily basis until the top five players are revealed on Friday.
Here's the list of the top 25 Lexington high school basketball players as revealed on Monday and Tuesday:
Revealed Tuesday, Jan. 28:
16.Darnell Burton
17. Cameron Mills
18. Kyle Rode
19. Bebe Croley
20. Lea Wise Prewitt
Revealed Monday, Jan. 27:
21. George Wilson
22. Joe Hamilton
23. Sarah Beth Barnett
24. Leslie Nichols
25. Chelsea Chowning