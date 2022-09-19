Bath County man wins $777,000 Kentucky Lottery scratch-off

A Bath County man—who wishes to remain anonymous—won a Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off ticket worth $777,000.

After taxes, he received $551,670.

The man stopped at Liberty Mart 3 in Owingsville for breakfast when he bought the $20 Mega 7’s Limited Edition ticket September 15.

“I got to looking at it (prize amount) when I first thought I won seven thousand. I scratched further and further until I saw seven hundred seventy-seven thousand. I was so nervous. The more I looked at it the more nervous I got,” he told lottery officials.

“Everybody plays to win the big one but when it happens, it’s hard to believe,” he added.

“This is life changing,” his wife said.

As far as what they plan to do with the extra money, he told officials they’re going to take their time and don’t want to do anything too quick.

Liberty Mart 3 will receive a $7,770 bonus for selling the winning ticket.