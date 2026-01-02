Bath County woman dies from injuries sustained in Friday morning house fire

BATH COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Bath County woman died from her injuries sustained in a house fire on Friday morning, according to Kentucky State Police.

KSP says they, along with the Bath County Sheriff's Department, Bethel Fire Department, and Bath County EMS, responded to the fatal structure fire on Rooster Run Road around 6:30 a.m.

Fire crews, according to KSP, located 77-year-old Josephine Patton inside the home and transported her to Saint Joseph Hospital in Mount Sterling.

KSP says that Patton died from her injuries at the hospital, and was pronounced dead by the Montgomery County Coroner Jimmy Adams.

According to KSP, the fire remains under investigation.