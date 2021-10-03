BBN packs State Street to celebrate Cats win

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Seconds after the final whistle from Kroger Field, hundreds of UK students and fans stormed State Street.

Here they go! Hundreds of UK students have already packed State Street near campus after the Cats knock off #10 Florida. pic.twitter.com/K2zTIgCBRp — Austin Pollack (@AustinPollackTV) October 3, 2021

Celebrating a big win on the street has become a tradition dating back to at least 2012 when UK won the NCAA Men's Basketball Championship.

The last time UK beat Florida, in 2018, fans also converged on the street. Besides the usual small fires and cheers, a group also overturned a car on the street.