BBN reacts to bracket reveal

Posted at 11:23 PM, Mar 13, 2022
Kentucky fans are reacting to the reveal of the NCAA bracket, which puts UK as the number 2 seed, set to face Saint Peter's in the first round.

Most fans LEX18 spoke with did not know where Saint Peter's is located.

“I think my reaction is the same as a lot of people’s is which is we don't know where Saint Peter's is so we're probably going to beat them,” Jessica Walters said.

Fans said the seeding does not change their thinking that this team will at least make it to the final 4.

“We had some challenges the last game yesterday, confident in our team and our coaches that we will correct those mistakes and come back for the tournament and bring us a Final Four, if not, a championship,” said Alex Uehlein.

