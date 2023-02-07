BCTC using summer camp to encourage careers in health care

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The nation continues to see a drop in people interested in pursuing a career in healthcare.

Bluegrass Community and Technical College recently received money to help them get more students interested in a career on the frontlines.

The $4.5 million grant from the US Department of Labor will help the college pay for high school kids to attend some of their health care camps during the summer.

"We're going to bring students on to campus who are interested in a healthcare career. Those days on campus will be focused on giving them the skills to be successful," said Associate Dean of Nursing Dr. Connie Lamb.

In 2022, the American Nurses Association reported more registered nursing jobs will be available than any other profession.

Dr. Lamb said their program will support students with an interest in nursing and other medical professions.

"Respiratory therapists and phlebotomists and medical assistants. So, we really do need that team to come alongside us to be able to give good quality care," said Lamb.

Dr. Lamb said registration is currently open for their summer healthcare camps in June.

They're hoping to add 100 students.

If you want to apply, follow this link.