'Be aware': Gov. Beshear emphasizes preparedness for winter weather

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Gov. Andy Beshear believes the latest round of winter weather brings two primary concerns: roads and power.

Kentucky is expected to experience severe weather conditions, including freezing rain and snow, extremely cold temperatures, and ice. This could create challenges on the road, despite crews treating the roadways.

"While it is still light, road conditions may be tough, but the salt should work. The work we're doing should work," said Beshear. "But then, as it gets dark - and our temperatures are going to plunge again - and it's going to get just as cold as it was yesterday morning. Again, be aware that it can get cold enough to where the salt doesn't work as well and there will be limited amounts that we can do on some of these roadways."

The bitterly cold temperatures could also cause problems with power. Although there were minimal disruptions with the last round of winter weather, the governor says the cold is pushing the state's power plants to extreme levels.

"We will be looking at the pressure that it puts on our power systems," said Beshear. "For the most part, they all kept up - with some very limited and short duration outages. In some of these systems, it is the most demand they have ever seen. And they are keeping up."

