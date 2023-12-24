Bear Wallow Farm shining Christmas spirit through Pulaski County

NANCY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fall is usually the time for farms to shine.

Pumpkin patches, apple orchards, hay rides, etc.

Normally once autumn comes to an end, the farmers wrap up for the year.

That's not the case at Bear Wallow Farm in Nancy.

Once they close their fall festivities, Alicia Logsdon and her husband gear up for the Christmas season to start.

"The moment we stop for fall to the moment we open for Christmas it is every day, 12-14 hours a day to get all the lights out," Logsdon said.

So many lights are spread across the farm, Logsdon doens't even know how many there are.

Could be a couple hundred thousand, maybe more than one million.

Whatever you guess is, there's plenty of opportunities for people to take in bright, colorful displays for the farm's Country Christmas experience.

Brittany French loved being able to bring the family out to capture new Christmas memories.

"We love the opportunity for photos. We love Christmas photos. We love the lights," French said.

It's not just the lights to look forward to at Bear Wallow.

A massive slide, hot chocolate stands, live music and a petting zoo offer more entertainment for guest at the farm.

Santa himself even stopped by for kids to snap a picture with.

However, for Logsdon, the culmination is the late night hay rides for people to take in all of the lights that shine across the property.

"We don't want you to come in and look at the lights and leave," Logsdon said.

"We want you to stay for hours and enjoy each other and enjoy the lights and really make memories for those children of yours to think back to when they have children of their own."

French and her sister Brooke Walters, who grew up in Pulaski County, appreciate having a place like Bear Wallow Farm offering Christmas themed festivities so close to home.

"I think the best thing about Bear Wallow too is every year is something different. You drive through, you have the slides, the animals, the fires. Everything is here all in one. It's an all in one place that's just beautiful," Walters said.

"To see the kids light up when they're doing all the activities is probably the best part now that I have kiddos."

"When I was young we had to go out of town for this kind of thing but here you get to just come enjoy all the Christmas things and it's all in one place and it's just a couple miles outside of town," French said.