Bell County man arrested, charged with assault after alleged shooting

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Bell County man was arrested and charged with first-degree assault after an alleged shooting on Sunday night.

The Bell County Sheriff's Department reports that they responded to a residence on Blue Ridge Church Road in reference to a man being shot. When en route to the scene, police say they were advised that a family member took the victim to Middlesboro ARH Hospital, and the suspected shooter was still on the scene.

According to police, when arriving on the scene, they made contact with 20-year-old Matthew Shelton and two other witnesses.

Police said that Shelton told them that "the victim had exited the residence, running with his hands behind his back, and he felt as if he was going to be hurt, so he discharged the firearm."

Another deputy responded to the hospital with the victim, who was being flown out by AirEvac and unable to provide a statement, according to police.

After further investigation at the scene, police stated that the victim had been shot twice; therefore, Shelton was arrested and lodged in the Bell County Detention Center.

This is an ongoing investigation conducted by Deputy Samson Churchwell.