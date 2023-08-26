Bell County police searching for 'armed and dangerous' man

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Bell County Sheriff's Department is searching for a man they say is armed and dangerous.

According to deputies, they attempted to serve felony warrants on 47-year-old Paul Holland near Highway 66.

When contact was made with Holland, he drew a firearm and started shooting. Deputies returned fire as they took cover, and Holland fled into a tree line on foot.

Deputies say that warrants have been obtained for two counts of criminal attempt to murder a police officer, first-degree wanton endangerment, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Officials ask that anyone with information is asked to call 606-337-6174.