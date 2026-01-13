Bell County sheriff warns parents about offenders targeting kids online

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Bell County Sheriff's Department is warning parents to be aware of popular social media platforms that offenders are using to target children.

The sheriff's department says they are "working multiple cases involving juvenile victims who have been contacted and exploited" through online gaming sites and social media.

According to the sheriff's department, many of the conversations happen through apps with online chats or messaging features and begin friendly but can quickly turn into "manipulation, coercion, or threats."

The sheriff's department says parents should look out for the following warning signs:



Sudden secrecy about phone, tablet, or computer use;

Quickly closing apps or screens when adults enter the room;

Emotional changes such as anxiety, fear, withdrawal, or anger;

Requests for money, gift cards, or cryptocurrency;

Unfamiliar usernames contacting your child;

Conversations moving from public chats to private messages;

Use of Discord servers, private voice chats, or direct messages with people your child does not know in real life.

According to the sheriff's department, if your child receives inappropriate messages, threats, or requests for images, do not delete messages or accounts, preserve any evidence, and report it immediately to local law enforcement.

The sheriff's department reminds parents that early reporting can prevent further harm and can help protect other children.

For more information or questions, call the Bell County Sheriff's Department at 606-337-3102.