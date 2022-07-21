Watch Now
News

Actions

Beloved monarch butterflies now listed as endangered

Monarch Butterflies Endangered
Nic Coury/AP
FILE - Monarch butterflies land on branches at Monarch Grove Sanctuary in Pacific Grove, Calif., Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. On Thursday, July 21, 2022, the International Union for the Conservation of Nature said migrating monarch butterflies have moved closer to extinction in the past decade – prompting scientists to officially designate them as “endangered." (AP Photo/Nic Coury, File)
Monarch Butterflies Endangered
Posted at 8:37 AM, Jul 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-21 08:37:02-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — Monarch butterflies are now listed as endangered because of fast dwindling populations in North America.

The International Union for the Conservation of Nature announced the designation Thursday for the orange-and-black butterflies. The group estimates that populations have declined between 22% and 72% over a decade.

After wintering in central Mexico, the butterflies migrate north to Canada. They breed new generations along the way that begin the return trip at the end of summer.

The butterflies are imperiled by loss of habitat and increased use of herbicides and pesticides for agriculture, as well as climate change.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps!

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps!