Benefit honoring 15-year-old Lexington student brings community together

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — A crowd of people gathered in Georgetown on Sunday to show support for the family of 15-year-old Christopher “CJ” Gordon, who died of COVID-19 three days ago.

The cornhole benefit in honor of CJ hosted by the Tipsy Cow Bar began at 2 p.m.

Proceeds from a $15 entry fee to participate in a cornhole tournament, raffle ticket sales and a 50/50 pot will be donated to the Gordon family.

Organizer and family friend Ronnie Ruppee said in addition to helping pay for medical and funeral expenses, he hopes the event shows Gordon’s parents and family they’re standing behind them and supporting them through the heartbreaking loss.

“We’re here because they’re our family and our friends and this is what it’s about,” Rupee said.

"CJ was an amazing and caring person, always smiled and helped others. The world will miss out on a wonderful person. CJ is my best friend and my joy of life always. He will truly be missed," said his mother, Renita Wright Gordon on Friday.

The family has requested privacy to grieve but thanked the community for the influx of support they’ve received.

A GoFundMe benefiting the Gordon family can be found here.