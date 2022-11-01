Bengals offensive analyst and son of former coach Mike Zimmer dies unexpectedly at 38

CINCINNATI — An offensive analyst and the son of Bengals former defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer has died.

Adam Zimmer died on Monday, according to his sister's post on Instagram. He was 38. A cause of death was not provided, but Zimmer's sister said his passing was unexpected.

Adam Zimmer was the co-defensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings in 2021 before joining the Bengals staff this year. Adam was on the Vikings coaching staff with his father, Mike. Mike was the Bengals defensive coordinator from 2008-2013.

His sister described Adam as "the kindest, sweetest, family loving, sports obsessed soul there ever was."

Adam's mother died in 2009 while Mike Zimmer was coaching in Cincinnati. That death was also unexpected, and listed as a death of "natural causes."

Bengals owner Mike Brown released the following statement about the death, according to ESPN:

"Our organization has had the privilege of knowing and working with the Zimmer family for 15 years. We have the highest regard for Mike and Adam, and we are incredibly saddened by this tragic news. Mike and Adam were more than just coaches for us -- they were friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Zimmer family at this time."