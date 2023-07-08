Watch Now
News

Actions

Benny Snell Jr. partnering with YMCA to host two youth camps in Lexington

Ivy League Concussions
Gregory Payan/AP
FILE - This Oct. 25, 2014 file photo shows two footballs before a college football game between Harvard and Princeton universities in Princeton, N.J. A new study published Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, shows the number of concussions plunged in Ivy League football after the kickoff and touchback lines were moved. The rule change was intended to limit kickoff returns, which some experts consider the game’s most dangerous play. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
Ivy League Concussions
Posted at 12:56 PM, Jul 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-08 12:56:10-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Former University of Kentucky running back Benny Snell Jr. is partnering with the YMCA of Central Kentucky to host two youth camps in Lexington on July 15 and 16.

A football camp will be offered on July 15 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. for ages 6-16 at the Lexington Catholic High School football field for boys and girls.

On July 16, a sports fun-damentals camp will be offered from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. for ages 5-12 at the North Lexington Family YMCA.

Campers will have the opportunity to get a team photo with Snell Jr. along with a camp t-shirt.

For more information on the camps or to sign up go to: Upcoming Events | YMCA of Central Kentucky (ymcacky.org).

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

LEX 18 Goes In-Depth

LEX18 Goes In-Depth