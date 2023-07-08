Benny Snell Jr. partnering with YMCA to host two youth camps in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Former University of Kentucky running back Benny Snell Jr. is partnering with the YMCA of Central Kentucky to host two youth camps in Lexington on July 15 and 16.

A football camp will be offered on July 15 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. for ages 6-16 at the Lexington Catholic High School football field for boys and girls.

On July 16, a sports fun-damentals camp will be offered from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. for ages 5-12 at the North Lexington Family YMCA.

Campers will have the opportunity to get a team photo with Snell Jr. along with a camp t-shirt.

For more information on the camps or to sign up go to: Upcoming Events | YMCA of Central Kentucky (ymcacky.org).