Berea College continues 'Friday Finds' program to explore archives

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — If you're looking to further educate yourself on the history of our region, Berea College might be a good stop.

The college has recently started a program inviting community members to explore a different piece of the library's archives on Friday afternoons.

The books, photos, and document collections in the archives are available for anyone to see, but not everything can be checked out to take home. "Friday Finds" focuses on a specific topic, its history in Berea and around the region. Many of the artifacts date back hundreds of years.

"People are amazed to see the depth of materials that we have, and they're also blown away that they can come here and use these things," said Timothy Binkley, the Head of Special Collections and Archives.

The next "Friday Finds" will focus on birds every Friday in March. You can make appointments by clicking here or calling 859-985-3262.

