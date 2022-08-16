Berea Community Elementary School postpones first day of school as COVID-19 cases rise

BEREA, Ky. (LEX 18) — Berea Community Elementary School is postponing the first day of school to Monday, August 22, 2022.

According to a Facebook post from the school, "Currently, due to the rise in COVID-19 cases across the district, we will postpone the first day of school to Monday, August 22, 2022."

"We will make up the days on November 21 and 22. Health and safety is our number one priority. While we are committed to pushing through the pandemic we want to have a very strong start to our school year."