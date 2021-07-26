BEREA, Ky. (LEX 18) — Monday morning the city of Berea experienced a major power outage.

According to the Richmond Register Berea's Chief of Police Eric Scott said the issue is not related to infrastructure but an issue with the transmission to Berea from their provider, Kentucky Utilities.

At 1:15 p.m. the CIty of Berea updated its Facebook page to say KU transmission service was restored. They hope to have everyone's power back on within 30 to 60 minutes.

