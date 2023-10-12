Watch Now
Berea Fire: Chemical spill contained, no threat to community

Posted at 9:53 PM, Oct 11, 2023
BEREA, Ky. (LEX 18) — Officials say there is no environmental threat after a chemical spill in Berea on Wednesday.

Around 5 p.m., Berea Fire Department crews responded to Mastronardi Produce USA at 1000 Industrial Drive for a possible chemical spill.

When crews arrived, they found an active spill of a container in a semi-truck outside.

Berea FD reports the chemical was determined to be Nitric Acid. Crews evacuated the area and contained the spill.

No injuries were reported.

Officials say there is no threat to the community or environment, and the scene has been cleared by emergency personnel.

