Berea man charged with attempted murder of police officer

BEREA, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Berea man is facing an attempted murder charge after allegedly firing multiple rounds in the direction of police officers.

54-year-old Daniel Lewis is charged with attempted murder of police officer.

According to a citation, officers were dispatched to Redbud Drive for calls of shots fired the morning of July 24.

When officers arrived on scene, Lewis was standing on the balcony, making comments "that it was over" and "he wanted to die" and stated he wanted officers to shoot and kill him, according to a citation.

Lewis allegedly retrieved a rifle that was on the balcony and fired multiple rounds in the direction of officers. The citation says officers returned fire at that point.

Lewis dropped his weapon and returned to the balcony rail to make contact with officers without any weapons in his hands, officers then tried to de-escalate him, but he allegedly retrieved a rifle again and fired multiple rounds in the direction of an officer. Officers returned fire towards Lewis.

An officer on scene stated he could see Lewis firing in the direction of an officer in the rear of the home, a citation says.

At the time of the citation, the offender had one gunshot wound and was transported to a hospital.