Berea man charged with attempted murder, wanton endangerment

BEREA, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man was charged with attempted murder following a shooting that occurred on Thursday around 9:22 p.m. in Berea.

According to the Berea Police Department, they responded to the area of Jefferson Street and Baldwin Street regarding shots fired at a vehicle.

After an initial investigation, police discovered that there were three to four shots that were fired.

According to police, a .32 revolver was located at the scene, and 58-year-old Rodney Gipson was taken into custody.

Police say there were no reported injuries, but they are searching for a primary victim who was unaccounted for following the shooting.

Gipson is also facing two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and possession of a firearm by a felon.

He is lodged in the Madison County Detention Center.