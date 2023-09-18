Berea man dead after motorcycle crash, KSP investigating

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man died following a crash involving a motorcycle and truck in Rockcastle County on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, the crash happened at the intersection of US 25 North and I-75 exit 59 off-ramp.

50-year-old Denny R. Curtsinger of Bardstown was driving a Ford F-150 traveling north on the exit 59 ramp when he failed to yield the right of way and collided with a Harley Davidson motorcycle operated by 62-year-old Barry R. Allen of Berea, who was traveling north on US 25.

As a result, Allen was thrown from his motorcycle.

Police say Allen was transported to the Rockcastle Regional Hospital, where the coroner pronounced him dead.

This is an ongoing investigation conducted by KSP Post 11.