BEREA, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Berea Police Department is investigating multiple car break-ins that occurred on Monday night near Pinnacle View Drive, Vinery Drive, and Phyllis Street.

According to police, they are searching for three men who they believe are involved in the break-ins.

Police are asking anyone in the area with home surveillance to check for footage of the potential suspects.

Anyone with information or footage is asked to call 859-624-4776 or email infobereapolice@bereaky.gov.