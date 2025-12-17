Berea residents will see new 911 emergency service fee on water bills starting in January

BEREA, Ky. (LEX 18) — The City of Berea will begin charging residents a monthly 911 service fee on water bills starting with bills due January 10, 2026.

The city passed an ordinance to create what officials call "a sustainable and reliable funding source" for the 911 emergency communications system. The fee will appear on all active water accounts within Berea's incorporated areas.

According to the city, all money collected from the new fee will go exclusively toward maintaining and improving 911 services through the Madison County Emergency Communications Center, which provides critical emergency response services to the community.

The city says the funding will help ensure rapid and dependable emergency response for Berea residents.

Below is the monthly fee schedule, according to the city:



Residential / Non-Commercial: $3.50 per unit

Commercial (1” meter or smaller): $41.67 per meter

Industrial / Large Commercial (meter larger than 1”): $125.00 per meter

Residents or businesses who believe their 911 service fee was not assessed accurately can contact the City of Berea at 859-228-1048 for review and assistance.

More details are available by contacting the City of Berea or visiting the city's website.