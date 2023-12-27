Berea woman arrested, charged with first-degree abuse of 6-month-old

BEREA, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Berea woman was arrested and charged with first-degree child abuse of her 6-month-old baby on December 23.

According to an arrest citation, 21-year-old Hannah Leeann Rupard admitted to police that she "hit her baby in the head three times, causing bruises to the left side of her head and ear." Along with "pulling a toenail off her left foot and forcefully pushing a paci in her mouth, causing the frenulum to tear."

The citation states that a social services worker at UK Hospital contacted police about a 6-month-old being abused. Police said when they arrived at the hospital, the parents were identified and separated from one another.

After their rights were read, Rupard said she would speak to officers without an attorney. According to the arrest citation, that's when Rupard confessed to the officer what she had done to the 6-month-old.

Rupard is lodged in the Madison County Detention Center and is charged with five counts of criminal abuse.

