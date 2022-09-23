Beshear creates advisory council to guide disaster responses

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's governor has created an advisory council to help guide responses to natural disasters and prepare communities for any future crisis.

The action by Gov. Andy Beshear comes after Kentucky was hit by devastating tornadoes and flooding within a span of months.

Beshear signed an executive order Thursday creating the Council for Community Recovery and Resiliency.

Its membership will include representatives from a wide range of state and federal agencies.

Beshear says the goal is to provide comprehensive guidance for communities rebuilding from disasters and make them more resilient against “whatever might hit us next.”