Beshear creates advisory council to guide disaster responses

Andrew Harnik/AP
FILE - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks after surveying storm damage from tornadoes and extreme weather in Dawson Springs, Ky., on Dec. 15, 2021. In a state hit by devastating tornadoes and flooding within a span of several months, a new advisory council with far-reaching membership will help guide responses to natural disasters and prepare communities for any future crisis, Beshear said Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Posted at 7:06 AM, Sep 23, 2022
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's governor has created an advisory council to help guide responses to natural disasters and prepare communities for any future crisis.

The action by Gov. Andy Beshear comes after Kentucky was hit by devastating tornadoes and flooding within a span of months.

Beshear signed an executive order Thursday creating the Council for Community Recovery and Resiliency.

Its membership will include representatives from a wide range of state and federal agencies.

Beshear says the goal is to provide comprehensive guidance for communities rebuilding from disasters and make them more resilient against “whatever might hit us next.”

