Beshear delivers $11.8 million check to Lexington for wastewater treatment upgrades

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government received $11.8 million to upgrade its wastewater treatment process.

Gov. Andy Beshear delivered the check on Tuesday to the Town Branch Wastewater Treatment Plant.

"This is a pretty darn big check," said Beshear.

LFUCG will use the funding "to replace the current chlorine gas disinfection process used at the Town Branch and West Hickman wastewater treatment plants to prevent the spread of waterborne diseases in treated wastewater. Instead, the plant will use a new Ultraviolet (UV) disinfectant system to treat the water of harmful microorganisms before it is discharged back into water bodies."

Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton said this project is not just a critical investment into the city's sewer system, it's an investment to maintain a good quality of life.

"Keep the public safe and protect our quality of life in the Bluegrass environment that we all treasure," she explained.

“Lexington has been working to improve the water in its creeks and streams for many years, and we have made great progress. Today’s announcement takes our work to a new level, making our wastewater treatment process safer for our city,” said Gorton.

The money is ultimately coming from the American Rescue Plan. Kentucky set millions aside to invest in the state's infrastructure. They're calling it the Better Kentucky Plan.

Part of the plan is the Cleaner Water Program. The goal is to "deliver clean drinking water and improve water and sewer systems across the state."

"We put hundreds of millions of dollars into water and wastewater with the concept that clean drinking water is a basic human right and the infrastructure is necessary for economic development," said Beshear.

Beshear says the Cleaner Water Program alone will create approximately 3,800 jobs. The Better Kentucky Plan will create approximately 13,000 jobs.

And while growing the state economically, the projects are also meant to improve the quality of life for Kentuckians.

"Folks, building a better Kentucky is all about improving the health, safety, and well-being of Kentuckians and today's project does exactly that," said Beshear.