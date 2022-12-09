Beshear: Flags to half-staff in honor of Kentucky soldier killed in Korean War

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Governor Andy Beshear has ordered flags at all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff in honor of a Kentucky soldier who was killed in the Korean War.

The soldiers remain were identified in August 2022, as Robert A. Wright, who served in the United States Army as a Private First Class.

In July 1950, Pfc. Wright who was 18 years old, went missing while fighting in Taejon, South Korea and due to the war, his body was unable to be recovered at the time.

Pfc. Wrights is now accounted for, and his remains will be buried on December 10 in Whitesville, where he is from.

Beshear is asking all businesses and government agencies to join in the tribute.