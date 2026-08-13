Beshear honors Kentucky State Police for rescue during deadly Adair County standoff in April

ADAIR COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Gov. Andy Beshear is recognizing the Kentucky State Police Special Response Team for rescuing four people trapped under gunfire during a deadly standoff in Adair County in April.

According to a news release, the rescue happened on April 20 after Adair County deputies responded to a disturbance on Chestnut Grove Road near Columbia.

Authorities said deputies and a civilian became pinned down after an armed suspect opened fire, leaving them trapped for several hours.

Additional law enforcement agencies, including Kentucky State Police troopers, responded to the scene but also came under fire from the barricaded suspect.

KSP’s Special Response Team was called in and deployed the agency’s armored 2021 Chevrolet Suburban High Country. Using the vehicle as a mobile shield, troopers were able to safely reach the trapped deputies and civilian and bring them to safety.

“Thank you to our Special Response Team for their bravery in supporting their neighbors and their local law enforcement colleagues,” Beshear said in a statement. “This example of teamwork and selflessness represents the best of Kentucky.”

The incident unfolded during what investigators described as a triple homicide and armed standoff involving 38-year-old Ryan Sneed.

Authorities said Sneed fatally shot his mother, Joyce Sneed, his aunt, Debra Clark, and Michael Curry before the confrontation with law enforcement. State police later shot and killed Sneed following the hours-long standoff.

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KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr. said the rescue highlights the importance of equipping troopers with advanced tools for dangerous situations.

The armored Chevrolet Suburban, purchased in 2021, is designed to protect against rifle fire and armor-piercing rounds. KSP officials say the vehicle is frequently used in high-risk incidents where larger armored vehicles may not be practical.

“Our armored Suburban is a key piece of lifesaving equipment,” KSP Special Response Team Captain Dallas Greer said. “This Adair County critical incident is just one of many examples where the armored Suburban has been utilized to quickly and safely rescue officers and evacuate civilians while a suspect is actively trying to harm them.”

State police said the armored Suburban is part of a growing fleet of specialized vehicles, including a Rook armored vehicle purchased in late 2025 for tactical operations and emergency response situations.

Beshear's administration said continued investment in public safety equipment is aimed at protecting both law enforcement officers and Kentucky communities.

Find the full rescue video that KSP released on Thursday below.