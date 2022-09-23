Gov. Beshear issues guidance for recovering vehicles from flooding

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Gov. Andy Beshear has announced that efforts are starting to retrieve and recover damaged or stalled vehicles from the roads and waterways after the deadly flooding earlier this year.

State officials are starting a campaign to notify and help owners locate their vehicles.

“The catastrophic flooding in late July swept away multiple vehicles and left them strewn about streams and roadways,” Gov. Beshear said. “We’re ramping up efforts to move recovered vehicles to dedicated sites, and a robust effort to notify owners will begin soon. I urge Kentuckians who are missing vehicles to respond to notification attempts so state officials can work with you to collect your vehicle.”

The recovery process is an effort between the Kentucky Division of Emergency Management (KYEM) and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC).

According to the release, "approximately 71 vehicles have been identified for the recovery effort in four counties."

For more information or to check and see if your vehicle has been retrieved, you can visit the state's site here.