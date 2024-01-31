Beshear proclaims February 'Heart Month' in Kentucky

Governor Beshear joined leaders from the American Heart Association on Wednesday, proclaiming February as heart month in Kentucky.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the American Heart Association. The group has worked to fight heart disease and stroke, saving and improving lives in the process.

On Wednesday, they stressed the importance of hands-only CPR.

Beshear also signed a proclamation about this Friday's "Wear Red Day."

The association's Kentuciana president, Clint Caho, said bystander intervention is critical to saving the lives of people going into Cardiac Arrest.

He said women are more likely than men to not receive CPR, largely because of a fear they will be seen as touching the woman inappropriately.

Anyone can be a lifesaver, and you don't need training to give CPR, a spokesperson for the association said.