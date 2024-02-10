Beshear pushes for 11 percent teacher raises to be included in budget

Governor Andy Beshear is pushing state lawmakers to include an 11 percent raise for public school employees, including teachers, in this year’s budget.

The Kentucky house opted not to include the increase, which was in Beshear’s budget proposal, in the budget they passed, leaving it up to the senate. Beshear wants people to reach out to their senators to ask they include the increase.

Teachers and staff who spoke at Beshear’s event at the Woodford County School Bus Garage on Friday said the raise would make a huge difference in their lives.

Beshear said Kentucky is currently ranked 44th in starting teacher pay and 40th in average pay. If the raise ratkes place, those number would move to 24th and 25th, respectively.

Beshear pointed out how the increase could benefit local economies, explaining there are multiple counties where the schools are the largest employers.

Amber Sergeant, a teacher at Woodford County High School, said many teachers have to hold down multiple jobs just to make ends meet.

“If we truly value public education, then educators should never have to work 2 jobs just to support their family.”