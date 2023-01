(LEX 18) — For the second year in a row, a research firm says that Andy Beshear is the most popular Democratic Governor in America.

The new data from the Morning Consult says that 60 percent of Kentuckians approve of Beshear's performance, while 46 percent of Republicans are in favor of his work so far.

According to the data, seven other Governors rank above Beshear.

The top-rated governor in the U.S. is Republican Phil Scott of Vermont, at 81 percent.