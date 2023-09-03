Watch Now
News

Actions

Beyoncé shines bright among Hollywood stars during Renaissance concert tour stop in Los Angeles

Beyonce
Andrew Harnik/AP
FILE - Beyonce performs at a Get Out the Vote concert for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio, Nov. 4, 2016. Beyoncé shined the brightest in a city full of Hollywood stars during the second night of her epic Renaissance Tour show on Saturday night, Sept 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Beyonce
Posted at 5:38 PM, Sep 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-03 17:39:07-04

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Beyoncé shined the brightest in a city full of Hollywood stars during the second night of her epic Renaissance Tour show on Saturday night.

She once again packed the massive SoFi stadium filled with concertgoers wearing gleaming silver outfits at the request of Beyoncé who asked fans to sport the silvery wardrobe for the last month of her spectacular tour.

The crowd featured many entertainers and athletes, including Viola Davis, Issa Rae, Tracee Ellis-Ross, Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade and Kelly Rowland.

Some returned for a second straight night to witness another dazzling show from the impeccable Beyoncé, who will celebrate her 42nd birthday on Monday.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18