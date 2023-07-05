Bicyclist killed after being struck by vehicle

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A bicyclist was killed on Sunday around 5:27 a.m. after being struck by a vehicle on Dixie Highway in Florence.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a male lying on the side of the roadway with a damaged bicycle.

According to police, they began first aid on the man until Florence EMS arrived.

Additional officers responding to the scene found an abandoned pickup truck that was blocking the southbound lane of Dixie Highway not far from the location of the incident.

After investigating, police came to the conclusion that the driver of the truck had fled the scene on foot.

Police say that 38-year-old Simon Aguilar was traveling southbound on Dixie Highway when he was struck from behind by a pickup truck, ejecting him from the bicycle.

Aguilar was taken to St. Elizabeth's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office Accident Reconstruction Unit and Criminal Investigations Unit are investigating the collision.

According to police, speed does not appear to be an issue, but the driver was suspected to have been intoxicated when the collision occurred.

Police have identified a suspect but have not released an identify as they work to locate the individual.

No charges have been filed at this time.