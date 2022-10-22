Watch Now
Biden: Nearly 22M have already requested student loan relief

Biden Student Loan Debt
Evan Vucci/AP
President Joe Biden waves to students as he arrives to speak about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in Dover, Del. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Posted at 7:19 AM, Oct 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-22 07:19:54-04

DOVER, Delaware (AP) — President Joe Biden says nearly 22 million people have applied for federal student loan relief in the week since his administration made its online application available — more than half of the number the White House believes are eligible for the program.

Biden was speaking Friday at Delaware State University, a historically Black university where the majority of students receive federal Pell Grants.

Later Friday, though, a federal appeals court issued an administrative stay temporarily blocking Biden’s loan cancellation plan.

The Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals issued the stay while it considers a motion from six Republican-led states to stop the program.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

