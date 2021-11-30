Watch
News

Actions

Biden vaccine mandate blocked by Kentucky federal judge

items.[0].image.alt
Bruce Schreiner/AP
Republican Daniel Cameron is sworn in on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, in Frankfort, Ky., as the first African-American in Kentucky history to serve as its attorney general. Cameron’s hand is on a Bible being held by his mother, Sandra Cameron, as U.S. District Judge Gregory F. Van Tatenhove administers the oath of office. (AP Photo/Bruce Schreiner)
Attorney General Kentucky
Posted at 4:58 PM, Nov 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-30 16:58:03-05

(LEX 18) — U.S. District Judge Gregory Van Tatenhove blocked the Biden administration from enforcing its proposed vaccine mandate.

This was in response to Attorney General Daniel Cameron joining other state attorney generals in opposing the vaccine mandate.

"This is not a case about whether vaccines are effective. They are. Nor is this a case about whether the government, at some level, and in some circumstances, can require citizens to obtain vaccines. It can," Tatenhoven writes.

"The question presented here is narrow. Can the president use congressionally delegated authority to manage the federal procurement of goods and services to impose vaccines on the employees of federal contractors and subcontractors?"

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Turn your inbox into a BBN box!

Big Blue Nation Members Only!