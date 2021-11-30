Biden vaccine mandate blocked by Kentucky federal judge

(LEX 18) — U.S. District Judge Gregory Van Tatenhove blocked the Biden administration from enforcing its proposed vaccine mandate.

This was in response to Attorney General Daniel Cameron joining other state attorney generals in opposing the vaccine mandate.

"This is not a case about whether vaccines are effective. They are. Nor is this a case about whether the government, at some level, and in some circumstances, can require citizens to obtain vaccines. It can," Tatenhoven writes.

"The question presented here is narrow. Can the president use congressionally delegated authority to manage the federal procurement of goods and services to impose vaccines on the employees of federal contractors and subcontractors?"