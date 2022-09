LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Big Blue Madness Campout is back!

UK has announced that Big Blue Madness will be on October 14 this year.

But, basketball fans will be allowed to campout for tickets once again.

The campout will begin at 5 a.m. on October 1. Tickets will be distributed at 9 a.m. on October 2.

On October 1, there will be a watch party for the Kentucky-Ole Miss football game.