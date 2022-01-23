Big Blue Slam blood drive competition kicks off Monday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky Blood Center is hoping for two victories over Florida this winter: on the court in February, and in a blood drive competition.

The 14th annual Big Blue Slam kicks off on Monday and runs through Friday. It's a friendly competition between KBC and the LifeSouth Community Blood Center in Florida.

UK fans helped KBC to a narrow victory in 2020, and officials are hoping Big Blue Nation will roll up their sleeves this week to help with a great cause.

As the pandemic persists, the KBC points out this is an important time as there are continued blood shortages at centers across the country. The winter weather has also hampered donations this month so far.

KBC is offering $15 Kroger or Walmart gift cards to those who donate on Monday. Donors will also receive a long-sleeved Big Blue Slam T-shirt.

Donors must be at least 17-years-old (or 16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements.

Walk-ins are accepted as space allows, but appointments would be preferred.

You can go to the following locations:

Lexington:

3130 Maple Leaf Drive

3121 Beaumont Centre circle

Louisville:

5406 Antle Drive

12905 Shelbyville Road

Pikeville: 472 S. Mayo Trail

Somerset: 10 Stonegate Centre