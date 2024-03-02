Big Blue Spelling Bee regional competition takes place in Lexington

Marsupial was the winning word spelled by sixth-grader Olivia Braun at the Big Blue Spelling Bee regional championship that took place in Lexington on Saturday.

The event was part of the national Scripps Spelling Bee competition, and competitors at Saturday's championship were required to win their school's spelling bee to advance to this event.

More than 35 kids showed up to compete and that is something that organizer's were happy to see.

Director of the Big Blue Spelling Bee Mariama Lockington said, "Getting involved in the Scripps National Spelling Bee is a wonderful opportunity to get students in elementary school and middle school excited about the love of words and learning and participating in something like this."

Braun is now headed to Washington D.C. to compete in the national competition this May.