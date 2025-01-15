Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass to receive 2025 Chick-fil-A True Inspiration Awards grant

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass announced on Wednesday that they had been selected to receive a $125,000 grant from the 2025 Chick-fil-A True Inspirations Awards program.

According to a release, with the reward, BBBSBG plans to further its program by "expanding mentorship opportunities and providing youth with access to experiences and support systems that will help them reach their full potential."

"We are deeply honored to receive this recognition from Chick-fil-A and thank local owner-operator Joe Turner for nominating us," Meredith Watts, Executive Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass, said in a press release. "This grant will allow us to strengthen and grow our mission to connect more children with caring mentors who help them build the confidence, skills, and opportunities they need to succeed. We are incredibly grateful for Chick-fil-A’s continued support and for their commitment to investing in organizations that make a lasting difference in our communities."

According to a release, BBBSBG is one of 56 nonprofits to receive a portion of the $6 million in grants awarded through the True Inspiration Awards, established in 2015.