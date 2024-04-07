Big turnout for 24-hour DanceBlue marathon

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — DanceBlue is an annual event in which people come to dance for 24 hours to raise funds for cancer patients in the Kentucky Children’s Hospital Hematology and Oncology clinic.

The funds will help patients and their families by getting them hotels, gas, and food, and a portion will also go to research.

Everyone has a different reason to go. It could be for joining friends, curiosity, or because you want to show support for a loved one.

Luke Karem is a Public Relations Coordinator who first started going for his dad.

"I started doing it because my father had cancer. Watching him go through the struggle of fighting cancer and then hearing about the children will have to go through the same thing,” Karem said.

A big crowd drew Caroline Sumner to the event. “It's amazing to see so many people on the floor supporting this cause," she said. "It really is inspiring to see so many like-minded college students who are here passionately supporting the cause that we care so much about."

It's not just about people on the dance floor having a good time; it's also about remembering why you are there.

"It's not just kids standing on the floor raising money. We are trying to change and save lives and help kids around Kentucky,” said Karem. You can donate all year long at DanceBlue.org