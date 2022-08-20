Bill Paxton family settles lawsuit with hospital over death

(AP) — The family of the late actor Bill Paxton has agreed to settle a wrongful death lawsuit against a Los Angeles hospital and the surgeon who performed his heart surgery shortly before he died in 2017.

A court filing Friday shows that Paxton's widow and two children have settled the suit with Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and a former surgeon there.

The terms are confidential. Paxton, who starred in films including “Apollo 13” and “Titanic,” died from a stroke 11 days after heart surgery.

His family alleged the surgery was overly risky and unnecessary.

The defendants said Paxton and his family knew and understood the risk involved.