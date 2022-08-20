Watch Now
Bill Paxton family settles lawsuit with hospital over death

FILE - Bill Paxton arrives at the Critics' Choice Television Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on May 31, 2015, in Beverly Hills, Calif. The family of the late actor has agreed to settle a wrongful death lawsuit against a Los Angeles hospital and the surgeon who performed his heart surgery shortly before he died in 2017, according to a court filing Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Posted at 9:06 AM, Aug 20, 2022
(AP) — The family of the late actor Bill Paxton has agreed to settle a wrongful death lawsuit against a Los Angeles hospital and the surgeon who performed his heart surgery shortly before he died in 2017.

A court filing Friday shows that Paxton's widow and two children have settled the suit with Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and a former surgeon there.

The terms are confidential. Paxton, who starred in films including “Apollo 13” and “Titanic,” died from a stroke 11 days after heart surgery.

His family alleged the surgery was overly risky and unnecessary.

The defendants said Paxton and his family knew and understood the risk involved.

